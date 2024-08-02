Bravehearts Sweep Rox in Doubleheader, Keep Pace in Futures League Playoff Race

August 2, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







orcester, MA - The Worcester Bravehearts swept a doubleheader against the Brockton Rox Friday at Fitton Field. Worcester claimed a 5-3 victory in Game 1 before winning 9-2 in a rain-shortened Game 2. With the two victories and New Britain's loss at Nashua, Worcester climbs one game behind New Britain for the final Futures Playoff spot.

Brockton struck first in Game 1, jumping ahead 1-0 when Brendan Sencaj grounded an RBI single to left field. Worcester responded with three 3rd-inning runs, jumping ahead when Nolan DeAndrade (Franklin Pierce) scored on a wild pitch, Alejandro Soriano (Eastern Connecticut) laced a run-scoring single, and Dylan LaPointe (FAU) drove in a run with a double. After a second rain delay during the first game, Worcester extended its lead to 5-1, thanks to Ronan Donahue's (Sacred Heart) dash home on a double steal in the 5th and Jackson Marshall's (Southern New Hampshire) RBI base hit in the 6th.

Brockton rallied in the 7th, drawing within two runs after a pair of RBI singles, but Worcester right-hander James Borsari (Merrimack) stranded the game-tying runs on first and second with a game-ending strikeout.

Worcester was the first to score in Game 2, opening up a 2-0 lead when Donahue flew a 1st-inning two-run double to left. Brockton evened the score at 2-2 in the 3rd, but LaPointe immediately answered, re-staking his team to a two-run lead with his fifth home run of the season. The Bravehearts doubled their advantage in the 4th when Henry DiGiorgio (Northeastern) came home on a Brockton throwing error and Marshall plated a run with an RBI single. The Bravehearts exploded for five-straight hits in the 6th, taking a 9-2 lead before the game was ruled final due to rain.

The Bravehearts enter Saturday's matchup with New Britain one game back of the Bees for the final playoff spot. With a win, Worcester will pass New Britain and enter the season's final day with a half-game hold on 4th place. First pitch between the Bees and Bravehearts is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Fitton Field.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from August 2, 2024

Bravehearts Sweep Rox in Doubleheader, Keep Pace in Futures League Playoff Race - Worcester Bravehearts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.