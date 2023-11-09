Rox Name Nick Studdard Field Manager

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that they have promoted Nick Studdard to be the Rox next Field Manager. Studdard has been an assistant coach with the Rox since 2021.

Studdard has helped lead one of the most successful spans in Northwoods League history, where Rox teams have a combined Northwoods League best record of 149-65 (.696 winning percentage) since 2021. During this time, the Rox became the first franchise in Northwoods League history to win 50 or more games in back-to-back seasons. The Rox won 53 games in 2021 and 50 games in 2022. Studdard was also a key part in helping the Rox win the first and second-half championship in the Great Plains West Division in 2021 as an assistant coach. The Rox hosted the Northwoods League championship game that season. In 2021 and 2022, Studdard was selected to be on the Northwoods League Great Plains All-Star Game coaching staff. In 2023, Studdard helped lead the Rox to a 46-26 record and host another Northwoods League championship game.

"We are very excited to have Nick Studdard back in St. Cloud as the new Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. He has earned the opportunity to be the next Field Manager after being a huge part of three of the most successful seasons in Northwoods League history. Nick has the enthusiasm, knowledge, and work ethic to continue the winning culture on and off the field," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

When Studdard isn't coaching the Rox he is an assistant coach with Bowling Green State University baseball. A Division I program in Bowling Green, Ohio. Prior to joining the Bowling Green coaching staff in 2022 Studdard was an assistant coach at his alma mater Southern University. Studdard was a student-athlete at Southern University where he was a catcher during 2016-2017 seasons. As an assistant coach, Studdard helped guide Southern to a 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

"To say that I am excited is an understatement! I am so grateful for this opportunity! I have so much love for this organization, our community, and our fans! It is an honor to lead this group of young men for the Rox in 2024. I know our guys will bring energy and effort as we go attack our goal of a Northwoods League championship in 2024! Can't wait for my fourth summer of Rox Solid Fun," said Studdard.

Studdard replaces Field Manager Brian Lewis, who accepted a new coaching position with the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. In his two seasons as Field Manager for the Rox, Lewis led the team to a combined 96-46 record and two playoff appearances including the Rox second Northwoods League championship appearance in the last three seasons.

"My two years in St. Cloud were easily the best two years of my Northwoods League career. Not just because we won a lot of games and had memorable playoff wins but because of the people. The entire front office was first class every day and supported me and the coaching staff in every way. The fans are the best in the league and showed up ready to go every single night. I cannot thank Gary, Joe and Scott enough for believing in me and giving me an incredible opportunity to lead the Rox. To all of Rox Nation, thank you," said former Rox Field Manager Brian Lewis.

For more information regarding this release, full and partial season ticket packages for the 2024 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

