Rox Introduce New Field Manager for 2021 Season

David Bellamy of the St. Cloud Rox

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today they have promoted David Bellamy to the position of Field Manager for the 2021 season.

David Bellamy, who has been an Assistant Coach for the Rox the past two seasons, will take over duties of Field Manager. During his two seasons on the coaching staff the Rox have had a 71-43 (.623) record. He is currently serving as the Director of Player Development for the Washington State University baseball team where he previously served as a Graduate Assistant. Bellamy previously held a similar capacity with his alma-mater, New Mexico State University. He was a two-year letter winner as an outfielder with the Aggies program where he hit .306 as a senior and helped spark his team to an NCAA Regional appearance while earning Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team honors. "We are extremely excited to have David be the next Field Manager," Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner said. "With him being an Assistant Coach the last two seasons, the transition to Field Manager will be smooth to continue the winning culture. We've been extremely impressed with David since he joined the coaching staff two years ago."

"I am deeply honored to be named the next Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. First and foremost, I thank everyone within the Rox organization for making this day possible. I want to give special thanks to Augie Rodriguez, who has been a great mentor to me over the last two years, and who has set a high standard of leadership and work ethic that I will work every day to meet," Bellamy said Thursday. "St. Cloud is a special community that features the best fans in the Northwoods, and I couldn't be prouder to represent the city on and off the field. I promise that the Rox will compete with passion and energy every night, play the game the right way, and continue to make our fans proud."

Bellamy replaces long time Rox Field Manager, Augie Rodriguez, who stepped down from his position following the 2020 season so he could spend less time on the road and more with his family. Rodriguez finished with a career record of 319-233 (.578) over eight seasons of managing the team. He was the Northwoods League Manager-of-the-Year in 2016 and led the team to a Northwoods League championship in 2017. "On behalf of the entire Rox organization we thank Augie for his tireless efforts and passion for Rox Baseball since 2012," Schreiner said. "Nobody has had a bigger influence creating a culture of winning with the Rox than Augie."

On his decision to step down, Rodriguez said, "I love absolutely everything about Rox Baseball and what it stands for in our community so this was an extremely difficult decision to step aside as the Field Manager but one I needed to make with my growing family."

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

