Rox Hire Former Pitcher Trevor Charpie as New Pitching Coach; Replaces McCormick Who Joins the Boston Red Sox

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have named Trevor Charpie as their new pitching coach to replace former Rox Pitching Coach Michael McCormick who was hired by the Boston Red Sox as a pitching coach for the organization's minor league teams.

Charpie played three seasons for the Rox (2014-2016) where he was an all-star in 2015. He signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 where he played for three years in the Rays organization making it as high as the Double A level. Charpie retired from pitching professionally in 2022. He is currently an assistant coach at Youngstown State.

"It's a great story having a three-year player come back as a coach after his professional playing days. I'm excited for everyone in Rox Nation to have a person like Trevor Charpie back in St. Cloud as the pitching coach. Trevor will be fantastic at helping continue the strong winning culture in St. Cloud that he helped create as a player," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

During Charpie's time with the Rox, he pitched in 45 games where he went 7-3 with a 3.03 record, 15 saves, 88.2 innings pitched, and had 98 strikeouts. In 2015, he had his best year with the Rox going 3-1 with a 0.67 ERA, and was named a Northwoods League All-Star. He also played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase.

In 2017, Charpie signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays where he posted a 9-2 record, 3.47 ERA, and pitched 72.2 innings over 42 games with 62 strikeouts over three minor league seasons.

"The Rox are a huge part of my baseball career. The relationships I have built from St. Cloud have lasted well after my time playing there. St. Cloud has been a huge part of my life and to be able to come back and coach in St. Cloud is a huge honor. I can't put into words what it means to be coming back and passing along the tradition of Rox Baseball to our players," said Charpie.

Former Rox Pitching Coach Michael McCormick becomes the second Rox pitching coach to be hired by a Major League Baseball team in recent years as Rox 2014 Pitching Coach J.P. Martinez has been an assistant pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants at the major league level the past three seasons.

