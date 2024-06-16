Rox Drop Saturday Showdown with Nashua

BROCKTON, MA.- Ben Tullo (Peace University) went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to give Nashua a 13-6 victory over Brockton on Saturday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Silver Knights improve to 6-11 while the Rox dropped to 8-7.

Nashua Silver Knights' starting pitcher Derek Woods (Colby College) put in a strong performance, pitching four innings and allowing only four hits and three runs, with one run being earned. He also walked a batter but managed to strike out six players. Mike Crowley (Assumption University) secured the win with an impressive pitching performance, striking out three players in just 1.2 innings.

Brockton's starting pitcher Max Marchetti (Northeastern) had a tough outing, pitching three innings and giving up six hits and eight runs, with five of those runs being earned. He also walked four batters while only recording two strikeouts, ultimately leading to him taking the loss in the game.

Prior to the game, Braxton Templin (Georgetown) spoke about how locked in he is so far during the course of the season. He entered the game with a .355 batting average in just 13 games. "I am pretty locked in, it feels good everyday showing up with quality work [with the] guys. Everyone is doing their thing, but everyone is really fine-tuning on their work right now. So even though it has been two weeks we are going to be good for the entire summer."

Rox Assistant Coach Christian Bernabe spoke about what he has seen so far from his team in the first 14 games of the season. "The pitching has been unbelievable. I [also] think the hitting has been a little bit dramatic to start every game off, but they [are] scrappy and they compete well."

In the bottom half of the first inning, Dante Leach (Tennessee Wesleyan University) kicked things off with a solid base hit. Then, with one out, he made an impressive steal to advance to second base. Despite this, Woods managed to retire the next two hitters, leaving Brockton with a runner stranded in scoring position.

The Silver Knights had a big offensive outburst in the second inning, scoring six runs on nine hits. The action started with Andrew Noone (Lehigh University) leading off with a double to left center field and then advancing to third on a passed ball. Adin Zorn (Penn State University) followed up with a double to right-center field, giving Nashua a 1-0 lead. Nashua loaded the bases with two consecutive walks, and then Ben Tullo (Pace University) came through with a two-run single. Tommy Ahlers (Keene State College) then hit a two-run double to right field. Nashua added one more run to have a commanding 6-0 lead.

Nashua had two runners on with one out in the third when Scott Donahue (Umass-Lowell) delivered an opposite field base hit as the Silver Knights added another run on the board and Jeff Valdez (Siena College) followed with a RBI base hit. The Silver Knights had a 8-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

During the bottom of the inning, Walsh was hit by a pitch, and then Leach reached base due to an error by the second baseman. This allowed Walsh to advance to second and then to third, while Leach made it to second base. With two runners in scoring position, Walsh scored on a groundout, and then Leach scored on a wild pitch. Brockton's offensive play continued as Sebastian Mexico (Fordham) hit a single to center field, advancing to second on the throw. This put two Brockton runners in scoring position. Eventually, Jack Fitzgerald (Dayton) grounded out to third base, reducing Nashua's lead to five runs, with the score at 8-3.

Drew Loiktens (Michigan University) advanced to second base on a passed ball, in the fourth and Noone followed with a single hit to the opposite field, extending their team's lead. Zorn then hit a double into the right field corner, putting two runners in scoring position. Nate Kearney (Stonehill College) made it to first base on a close play, securing an infield hit and driving in another run for Nashua.

Ahlers hit a double down the third base line with just one out in the fifth. Loiktens followed up with an RBI single to center field and then advanced to second base on a throw. This play helped Nashua extend its lead to 11-3.

The Silver Knights had two runners on base with two outs in the six. The Rox center fielder, Conor Campbell (Scranton), sprinted in and attempted a sliding catch to end the inning. Unfortunately, the ball slipped from his glove, resulting in the pivotal 12 runs of the game.

In the eighth, Peyton Fulghum (Bossier Parish CC) was hit by a pitch, and James Nichols (Roger Wiliams) advanced the runners with a base hit. With two runners in scoring position, Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure) grounded out to end the threat.

In the eighth inning Campbell got a base hit and stole second and third and with two outs the right fielder made an error which should've ended the inning Campbell scored as Chris Walsh (Northeastern) advanced to first. Leach delivered a base hit to score another run for the Rox as they were trailing 12-5 after eighth. Nashua added one more in the ninth and the Rox as well added one more when Jordan Thomas (Polk State) scored on a wild pitch.

The Rox return to Campanelli tomorrow afternoon at 1:30PM, competing in a Father's Day matinee with the Norwich Sea Unicorns. This will also be a double-header, adding from Friday's postponement. Tickets for both games can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

