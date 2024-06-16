Pavia, McMahon Dominate, Bravehearts Top Lake Monsters

June 16, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Worcester, MA - Bolton's Nik Pavia (Franklin Pierce) fired five scoreless innings and Noah McMahon (Wofford) allowed a single hit in four innings of relief as the Worcester Bravehearts beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-1 at Fitton Field Sunday.

Pavia got off to a fast start on the mound, striking out three and surrendering just a single hit in the first three innings. The Bravehearts offense provided him with some run support when Michael Brown (Hofstra) cracked a one-out single in the bottom of the 3rd, then CJ Egrie (Holy Cross) ripped a two-run home run over the left field fence.

After Pavia capped his fourth scoreless inning with a strikeout, Worcester extended the lead in the 4th when back-to-back hits from Kevin Matos (Wheaton) and Worcester native Max LeFrancois (Assumption) chased Vermont starter Hayden Mutz. Brown greeted reliever Brandon Morio by bunting home a run to make it 3-0 'Hearts.

Pavia, the NE-10 Rookie Pitcher of the Year this past spring, left the game after another strikeout in the 5th inning. The right-hander surrendered two hits and walked one, striking out five across his five scoreless innings. Wofford's Noah McMahon relieved Pavia, punching out two Vermont hitters in a scoreless 6th.

Vermont got its only run of the game off McMahon in the 7th inning, when Colby Brouillette drilled a leadoff double, then scored on Brown's two-out error. McMahon finished the game, stranding three walks to nail down the save and the 3-1 final. The right-hander, a Georgia native, allowed one unearned run on one hit, striking out four and walking three in four innings.

Worcester (10-9) takes a day off Monday before hitting the road to visit Nashua (7-11) Tuesday. First pitch at Holman Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.