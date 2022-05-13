Rox Continue to Build Roster, Including Two from St. Cloud State

May 13, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - Less than a month away from Rox baseball returning, four more players were added to the Rox' 2022 roster, including outfielder Josh Cowden (BYU), Albert Choi (NJIT) and two St. Cloud State Huskies, John Nett and Luke Tupy.

Cowden is a junior outfielder and catcher with the Cougars after transferring from Salt Lake Community College. The Utah-native was a two-time all-state selection in high school, hitting over .400 as a senior. This year with BYU, Cowden is hitting .260 with three home runs.

Choi joins the Rox from the Highlanders of the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he was the American East Conference Rookie of the Year in 2021. Choi hit .311 with 6 home runs and 36 RBI's in his first full collegiate season and should be a capable bat in the outfield in St. Cloud.

The first of two Huskies joining the Rox is Nett, a centerfielder out of Appleton, WI. Nett excelled last season, being named to the All-NSIC First-Team after hitting .378 and leading the conference with a .541 on-base percentage. This year, Nett has continued to grow, currently posting a career-high in batting average, home runs and RBI's.

Finally, Tupy joins the Rox as a left-handed pitcher from just down the road at SCSU. Out of New Prague, MN, Tupy stands at six-foot-five and has had plenty of success in two years with the Huskies. This year, the sophomore has posted a 1.38 ERA and has struck out 68 batters in just 39 innings on the mound, including a no-hitter and a perfect game. He was named the NSIC Freshman of the Year.

The Rox will open the season on May 30 in Waterloo against the Bucks. The home-opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3 with postgame fireworks. For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here. The 2022 season is presented by Fleet Farm.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2022 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.