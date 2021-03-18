Rox Add Three Infielders to Roster for 2021 Season

March 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signings of three infielders for the 2021 season. They include Chris Esposito (Nebraska-Omaha), Peter Brookshaw (North Dakota State) and Tyson Fisher (Dixie State).

Esposito is in his junior season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He has played in 12 games this season and leads the Mavericks with a .404 batting average. Esposito has hit three home runs, three triples and two doubles with 17 runs batted in. On March 1st he was named the Summit League Player of the Week. In 2020 he was named to the Summit League Academic Honor Roll.

Brookshaw is a sophomore at North Dakota State University. He has started all 14 games this season for the Bison and is third on the team with a .316 batting average. He has one home run, two doubles and 18 runs batted in on the year. During last year's abbreviated season Brookshaw led the nation with four triples in 17 games played. He was also named to the 2020 Summit League Academic Honor Roll.

Fisher is in his sophomore season at Dixie State University. He has played in 10 games this season for the Trailblazers and has two home runs and six runs scored. In 2020 he had a .365 batting average, four home runs and 23 hits over 18 games. In 2019 Fisher was voted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman Player of the Year.

With the latest signings the Rox now have 26 players signed to the 2021 roster. A complete list of the roster for the 2021 season can be found here. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.

The 2021 season presented by Fleet Farm will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.