Dock Spiders Add Four from Big 12, Including Son of Brewers' Triple-A Manager

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of four Big Twelve players! Carlson Reed (West Virginia), McGwire Holbrook (West Virginia), Seth Sweet-Chick (Kansas), and Tavian Josenberger (Kansas) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Reed, a 6' 4" freshman right-handed pitcher, from West Virginia University registered a 2.58 ERA in 13 appearances during his junior year of high school. Reed was ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in Georgia.

Freshman catcher, McGwire Holbrook is entering his first season at West Virginia University. Holbrook was ranked the No. 6 catcher and No. 53 overall prospect in Florida.

Seth Sweet-Chick, a freshman, is also entering his first season with the Jayhawks. Coming from Arizona as the No. 9 ranked player in the state. Sweet-Chick finished his junior season with a .386 batting average and seven doubles, six home runs and 34 RBI. Father, Rick Sweet, is the manager of Brewers Triple-A affiliate.

Josenberger, a freshman, is entering his first season with the Jayhawks. The switch-hitter came to Kansas ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri.

The Dock Spiders are set to open their fifth season of baseball with a home game on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah at 1:05pm. Season ticket packages are available from the Dock Spiders ticket office right now over the team's website or by calling (920) 907-9833.

