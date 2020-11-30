Rowdie's GIVEmber Campaign Ignites Holiday Spirit

November 30, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Indians Charities and Rowdie have been a busy duo since hosting the second annual Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch in October at Victory Field, in which ticket proceeds benefited IIC. To begin Rowdie's GIVEmber campaign in November, IIC partnered with Indiana WIC and Gleaners Food Bank for a food drive-thru distribution event at The Vic, where over 1,000 families were provided food. Rowdie then led the charge on many GIVEmber deliveries to the following locations and organizations:

Goodie bags to JW Marriott hospitality staff

Reading books, art kits and t-shirts to students, teachers and volunteers at Shepherd Academy

New therapy equipment, kitchen supplies and a play set to Children's TheraPlay Foundation, Inc.

Indianapolis Indians winter hats to Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

IIC and Rowdie give back to the community in many ways thanks to support from partners, fundraisers and monetary donations. Tribe fans can positively impact those living in Central Indiana by donating to IIC here.

"Rowdie took the initiative to give back and show his thanks to many partners of the Indianapolis Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities in November, and it was all made possible because of community support," said Jo Garcia, Indianapolis Indians Community Outreach Manager. "There are rumors swirling that Rowdie has even bigger plans in store in December, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next."

