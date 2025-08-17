Rourke's Quick Feet Leads to a Big Score! #CFLFootball #CFL
Published on August 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4 - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Solomon Elimimian to be Enshrined Alongside Lions Legends with Jersey Retirement on October 4
- Honour Roll Comes Calling for Butler & Beaulieu
- The Lions' First-Ever Show N' Shine Set for this Saturday Ahead of Rematch with Alouettes
- Lions Sign Veterans Anthony Bennett, Celestin Haba & Hergy Mayala
- Sean Whyte and James Butler Earn All-Honour Roll Accolades for July