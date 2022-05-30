Round Rock INF Josh Smith Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Josh! The Texas Rangers announced on Monday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express INF Josh Smith. The utility man is seeking his Major League debut in what is his first career promotion to the bigs. Smith is hitting eighth and playing third base for the Rangers in tonight's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.

Smith has been a mainstay in Round Rock's starting lineup this season, appearing in 40 of the team's 48 games. The versatile infielder and outfielder has logged starts at shortstop (14), third base (17) and center field (9) during his time in an E-Train uniform. At the plate, Smith hit .273 (44-161) with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 29 RBI.

The 24-year-old tallied 12 multiple-hit games with Round Rock and posted a season-long 11-game hitting streak from April 14-27. On Saturday, May 28 in Albuquerque, Smith helped Round Rock secure a 14-3 win thanks to a 4-for-6 performance with four RBI. It was the first time Smith had posted four RBI in a single contest as a professional.

Smith has spent three seasons in the minor leagues after being drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Rangers, from the Yankees, on July 29, 2021 in a deal that sent RHP Glenn Otto, SS Ezequiel Duran and 2B Trevor Hauver to Texas for LHP Joely Rodriguez and LF Joey Gallo.

Meanwhile, the Round Rock Express open a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Tyson Miller (2-1, 4.55) is set to take the mound against Oklahoma City RHP Beau Burrows (1-3, 6.41). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

