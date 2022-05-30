Salt Lake Bees Start Summer Schedule with Nine-Game Homestand

May 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The first-place Salt Lake Bees return home to Smith's Ballpark to begin a nine-game homestand. The Bees host the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A San Diego Padres) for six games beginning Monday, May 30 and finish the homestand with three games against the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A Seattle Mariners) starting Tuesday, June 7.

Monday, May 30 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m.

- Memorial Day Fireworks following the game.

Tuesday, May 31 - OFF DAY

Wednesday, June 1 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m.

- Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, June 2 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m.

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, June 3 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m.

- Postgame Kids Run.

- Fireworks following the game.

Sunday, June 5 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 1:05 p.m.

- Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, June 6 - OFF DAY

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 6:35 p.m.

- Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets for $20 on slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks are 50% off.

Wednesday, June 8 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 6:35 p.m.

- Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night.

Thursday, June 9 vs. Tacoma Rainiers 12:05 p.m.

- Lunch at the ballpark specials include a ticket. hot dog and soda for $12 or ticket, BBQ sandwich and soda for $17. Lunch specials are available at beesgroups.com/lunch.

The Bees are 27-21 on the season and are returning home after winning four of six games against the Sacramento River Cats. Outfielder Dillon Thomas leads the team with 34 RBI and infielder David MacKinnon has a team-best 10 home runs and is hitting .348 in May. On the mound the Bees lead the PCL with an ERA of 4.23, over half a run better than second place Oklahoma City.

