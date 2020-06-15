Round Rock Hairy Men Reveal 2020 Texas Collegiate League Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mark your calendars! The Round Rock Hairy Men will officially take the field at Dell Diamond for the first time on Tuesday, July 7. The full Texas Collegiate League (TCL) schedule was announced on Monday morning, with Round Rock hosting 15 games as a temporary expansion team in the state's first major collegiate summer wood bat league.

All single game tickets for TCL contests played at Dell Diamond are on sale now. Tickets begin at $15 and are available via RRHairyMen.com. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly.

Round Rock opens the 2020 TCL season with a six-game road trip. The league's Opening Day is set for Tuesday, June 30 as the Hairy Men meet the Brazos Valley Bombers for a three-game series at Travis Field in Bryan, Texas. After that, Round Rock heads to the Texas Panhandle for a three-game slate against the Amarillo Sod Dogs at Hodgetown Stadium, home of the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The home opener at Dell Diamond is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. as the Victoria Generals come to town for a three-game battle. Tickets to Opening Day are available.

Up next, Round Rock and San Antonio take their decades-old rivalry from Minor League Baseball to the TCL. The six-game season series features a unique format in which each team alternates home games during a pair of three-game sets. The Round Rock Hairy Men host the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Saturday, July 11, Friday, July 31 and Sunday, August 2. Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, home of the San Antonio Missions, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host the rivalry games on Friday, July 10, Sunday, July 12 and Saturday, August 1.

Round Rock's longest homestand of the season begins on Tuesday, July 14 with a three-game bout against the Acadiana Cane Cutters before the Sod Dogs come barking for a three-game weekend series on Friday, July 17.

The Hairy Men head south to Riverside Stadium in Victoria for a three-game slate against the Generals on Tuesday, July 21 before the team's lone trip to Louisiana for a series against the Cane Cutters at Fabacher Field in Youngsville beginning on Friday, July 24.

The final homestand of the year launches Tuesday, July 28 with a three-game set against Brazos Valley prior to the conclusion of the season series against San Antonio.

The TCL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 4. The top two teams in each division meet in a three-game Divisional Series, hosted by the higher seed, followed by a one-game, winner-take-all championship for the Gerald Haddock Trophy on Saturday, August 8.

All Monday-Saturday Hairy Men home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. while all Sunday home games will start at 6:05 p.m. Round Rock's full 2020 schedule is below:

Date Time Opponent Tickets

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Brazos Valley Bombers

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Brazos Valley Bombers

Thursday, July 2, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Brazos Valley Bombers

Friday, July 3, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Amarillo Sod Dogs

Saturday, July 4, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Amarillo Sod Dogs

Sunday, July 5, 2020 6:05 p.m. at Amarillo Sod Dogs

Monday, July 6, 2020 OFF DAY

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Victoria Generals Click Here

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Victoria Generals Click Here

Thursday, July 9, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Victoria Generals Click Here

Friday, July 10, 2020 7:05 p.m. at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Saturday, July 11, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs San Antonio Flying Chanclas Click Here

Sunday, July 12, 2020 7:05 p.m. at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Monday, July 13, 2020 OFF DAY

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Acadiana Cane Cutters Click Here

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Acadiana Cane Cutters Click Here

Thursday, July 16, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Acadiana Cane Cutters Click Here

Friday, July 17, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Amarillo Sod Dogs Click Here

Saturday, July 18, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Amarillo Sod Dogs Click Here

Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:05 p.m. vs Amarillo Sod Dogs Click Here

Monday, July 20, 2020 OFF DAY

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Victoria Generals

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Victoria Generals

Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Victoria Generals

Friday, July 24, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Acadiana Cane Cutters

Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Acadiana Cane Cutters

Sunday, July 26, 2020 7:05 p.m. at Acadiana Cane Cutters

Monday, July 27, 2020 OFF DAY

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Brazos Valley Bombers Click Here

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Brazos Valley Bombers Click Here

Thursday, July 30, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs Brazos Valley Bombers Click Here

Friday, July 31, 2020 7:05 p.m. vs San Antonio Flying Chanclas Click Here

Saturday, August 1, 2020 7:05 p.m. at San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Sunday, August 2, 2020 6:05 p.m. vs San Antonio Flying Chanclas Click Here

Monday, August 3, 2020 OFF DAY

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series

Thursday, August 6, 2020 TCL Playoffs - Divisional Series

Friday, August 7, 2020 OFF DAY

Saturday, August 8, 2020 TCL Playoffs - Championship Game

Season ticket packages are also available by emailing [email protected]

The Round Rock Express continue to wait for further clarification from Major League Baseball (MLB) regarding the status of the 2020 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season. In the event that an agreement is reached to begin the MiLB season prior to the conclusion of the TCL season, Express officials have a plan in place to host both TCL and MiLB games concurrently.

The team's coaching staff, roster and promotional schedule specific to the TCL season will be announced in the near future. For more information about the Round Rock Hairy Men and the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season at Dell Diamond, visit RRHairyMen.com or call (512) 255-2255. Follow the Round Rock Hairy Men on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

