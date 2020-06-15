Team Managers Announced for Amarillo Collegiate Baseball Teams

June 15, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Amarillo Sod Squad News Release







Jimmy Johnson

() Jimmy Johnson()

AMARILLO, Texas - Brett Wellman, son of 2019 Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman, and Jimmy Johnson, a former minor league hitting coordinator, have been named the managers of Amarillo's new summer collegiate wood-bat teams. The 2020 Texas Collegiate League season for the Amarillo Sod Squad and Amarillo Sod Dogs will begin on June 30. A full game schedule can be found HERE.

Wellman, 28, will manage the Amarillo Sod Squad. The Texas native played three seasons (2014-16) as a catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Prior to his professional career, Wellman played two seasons at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before transferring to Auburn University at Montgomery for his junior and senior seasons. In 2017, Wellman served as a minor league coach for Chattanooga.

Johnson, 72, will manage the Amarillo Sod Dogs. The Arizona native is a former infielder with the Houston Astros (1969-76) and spent time in their system as a minor league manager (1977-82; 1984-85) (including the Columbus Astros (1978-1979, 1984) and Tucson Toros (1980-82, 1985), and coordinator of instruction (1983; 1986-93). He then joined the New York Yankees as an instructor and manager and later worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies as a minor league hitting coordinator. He has also managed additional minor league teams, including the Norwich Navigators in 1995, Greensboro Bats in 1996, and the St. Paul Saints in 2002. He also coached for the China national baseball team at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

The Sod Squad will open the 2020 season with a three-game series at HODGETOWN against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Tuesday, June 30.

The Sod Dogs make their home debut on Friday, July 3 when they take on the Round Rock Hairy Men for three games.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 12 p.m. Prices range from $5 to $12 depending on ticket type and seating location. Fans can purchase tickets online on June 18 beginning at 12 p.m. at www.SodPoodles.com. For ticket information, call 806-803-9547 or email [email protected] In-person orders will also be taken at the HODGETOWN box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Thursday, June 18.

Group and hospitality options are now available for booking at HODGETOWN. For inquiries or questions about groups of 20 or more, reach out to [email protected]

Social distancing protocols will be in effect during all games at HODGETOWN. For more information on HODGETOWN's COVID-19 Readiness Plan and protocols, click HERE.

The TCL is currently represented by 250-plus players from 91 different colleges and universities. Some of the more nationally-recognized schools sending their standouts to the TCL include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal State Fullerton, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Long Beach State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Pacific, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas-Arlington, Texas State, Texas Tech, and Wichita State, among others.

The Texas Collegiate League is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league and have played 17 seasons.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.