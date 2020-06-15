John McLaren Named Flying Chanclas Manager for 2020 TCL

June 15, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Flying Chanclas de San Antonio News Release





San Antonio, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio are excited to announce today that John McLaren will be its manager for the upcoming 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.

A Texas native, McLaren brings 50 years of professional playing and coaching experience to the position. McLaren served as a big league manager on two occasions, first in Seattle, where he guided the Mariners to a 68-88 record from July 2007 to June of 2008. In 2011, McLaren was interim manager for the Washington Nationals for three games (2-1 record) in between the transition from Jim Riggleman to Davey Johnson.

"I'm very excited to take part in the TCL," said McLaren. "I've experienced a lot things as a baseball coach in my career and look forward to starting a new chapter. It's great to be back in Texas, where I can't wait to see a lot of old friends. I've always loved my time in San Antonio. It's a great city and was a pleasure to come to Wolff Stadium during my scouting days. Burl and the staff always made me feel at home. It's a great venue to watch baseball."

"It's an honor to have a manager of John McLaren's credentials come to San Antonio and lead the Flying Chanclas," said Chanclas President Burl Yarbrough. "The players will benefit greatly from the wealth of experience John and his staff will provide. I've known John for a long time and it's a privilege to get to work with him and his extremely talented staff here in San Antonio."

McLaren was selected in the 7th round of the 1970 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Westbury High School in Houston, TX. The former catcher/infielder played all seven of his professional seasons (1970-76) in the Houston organization. His first managerial position came in 1979 for the Utica Blue Jays, a Toronto Blue Jays short-season affiliate. McLaren would go on to manage at two other levels of the Toronto system, Single-A Kinston from 1981-1982 and Double-A Knoxville from 1983-1985. He piloted Knoxville to back-to-back Southern League championships in 1984 and 1985. From there, McLaren joined Toronto's big league staff, where he coached through the 1990 season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.