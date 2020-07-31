Round Rock Hairy Men Game Rained out on Friday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Friday night's series opener between the Round Rock Hairy Men and San Antonio Flying Chanclas has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Round Rock. An unexpected deluge of rain caused unplayable field conditions at Dell Diamond.

Per Texas Collegiate League rules regarding doubleheaders, tonight's game will not be made up. Tickets for Friday night's game will be honored for Sunday's Fan Appreciation Day contest or for any potential Texas Collegiate League playoff games at Dell Diamond. Fans can email [email protected] to exchange their tickets for a future game or receive a refund.

The Hairy Men continue their series with the Flying Chanclas on Saturday evening at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio. The team returns home to close out the 2020 regular season against San Antonio at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 at Dell Diamond. A special postgame firework show will follow Sunday night's season finale. In addition, all concession items will be $5 or less as a thank you to fans for their support throughout the 2020 season.

For more information about the Round Rock Hairy Men and the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season at Dell Diamond, visit RRHairyMen.com or call (512) 255-2255. Follow the Round Rock Hairy Men on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

