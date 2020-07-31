Rainiers Among Minor League Baseball's Top-25 in Merchandise Sales for Fifth-Straight Year

TACOMA, WA - For the fifth-straight year, the Tacoma Rainiers were among the top-25 teams in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) for licensed merchandise sales for 2019, MiLB announced Monday.

After a nine percent rise in sales growth in 2018, the Rainiers saw continued success in 2019, matching their sales from the year prior. The franchise's fifth-consecutive year in the top-25 extends a franchise record, having accomplished the feat just once prior to 2015 (1999).

"We have significantly expanded our merchandise options over the last five years while maintaining the classic brand that Tacoma associates with the Rainiers," said Tacoma Rainiers Director of Baseball Operations and Merchandise Ashley Schutt. "Our fans have been drawn to our hats over the last few years, so we've gone from two hat options to over 150 since 2015."

The Rainiers introduced the standalone 'R' logo as part of a brand revitalization in 2015, creating a signature style that has skyrocketed both sales and variety. The club's licensed merchandise sales have grown 138 percent since the 2015 rebrand.

In Nov. 2019, the Rainiers introduced a fundraiser called "R Hat R City" which donated $5 from all team licensed hat sales to local projects in the South Sound community. After benefitting Watts Up!, Jason Lee Middle School's solar energy project, for the month of November, the Rainiers brought back "R Hat R City" in 2020, donating a portion of all Tacoma Rainiers and Tacoma Defiance hat revenue to Downtown Tacoma Partnership's Hero Meals program and the Tacoma Urban League for month-long periods each.

"It was great to provide our fans an opportunity to support local projects that matter in a unique way. Anyone who bought a hat could wear it proudly knowing that they made a positive impact in the Puget Sound region," Schutt said.

The We R Tacoma Team Store at Cheney Stadium is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT with social distancing guidelines. The Team Store is also fulfilling online orders at rainiers.milbstore.com.

