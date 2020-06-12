Round Rock Express to Host Trolls Family Movie Night on June 26

June 12, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond is set to become the biggest movie theater in town as the Round Rock Express host a family movie night featuring a screening of Trolls on Friday, June 26. Presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available now.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Goodstock by Nolan Ryan to add a family movie night to our diverse lineup of special events coming to Dell Diamond," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We have received so much encouraging feedback from our fans during this difficult time and one thing we've heard again and again is the community's desire for us to host a family movie night. We can't wait to put this plan into action later this month and kick off with a screening of Trolls."

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Dell Diamond. Express staff interacting guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing. Staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day. Stadium capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for visitors to safely social distance themselves. The outfield at Dell Diamond will be made available for fans to enjoy the movie up close. Attendees are strongly encouraged to maintain six feet of social distancing between parties.

DreamWorks' Trolls is a fresh, broad comedy filled with music, heart and hair-raising adventures. The film enters a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discovers the story of the overly optimistic Trolls, with a constant song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have trolls in their stomach.

Featuring original music from Justin Timberlake, the film stars the voice talent of Anna Kendrick, Russell Brand, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches, Icona Pop, Quvenzhane Wallis, John Cleese and Gwen Stefani.

The inaugural family movie night at Dell Diamond is presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a butcher shop and specialty grilling store coming to Round Rock later this month. Located just east of Dell Diamond at 3800 East Palm Valley Blvd., Goodstock will serve as a one-stop shop, providing everything from cuts of Nolan Ryan Beef to grilling utensils, specialty wines, and even grilling and preparation instructions from professionally trained staff.

Tickets for the inaugural movie night at Dell Diamond are available now. Prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.