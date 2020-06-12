Chihuahuas to Host Father's Day Catch on the Field Presented by Bank of America

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas are offering fans an opportunity to give dad a special gift for Father's Day! Father's Day Catch on the Field presented by Bank of America will be held on Sunday, June 21 with two available sessions: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12-2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person through June 14 and includes a one-hour opportunity to play catch on the field and a boxed lunch. Tickets purchased on or after June 15 will increase to $30.

Guests must provide their own baseballs and gloves for the health and safety of our paid guests and staff.

Availability is limited and the event is expected to sell out. To purchase, fans should visit epchihuahuas.com/tickets/special-offers. Additional online fees apply.

All Catch on the Field ticket buyers will receive follow-up information regarding health and safety measures after purchase along with a waiver of liability which must be completed by each participant.

Box Lunch includes:

Hamburger or Hot Dog

Packaged Chips

Cookie

Can Soda or Bottled Water

For more information, visit epchihuahuas.com, text (915) 533-BASE or email [email protected]

