Round Rock Express Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

November 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The wait to get your hands on Round Rock Express single-game tickets is over! Fans can now purchase single-game tickets at RRExpress.com. The Express open their 2025 season at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. Express fans can kick off Black Friday with 25% off select Opening Day tickets. This Black Friday special concludes December 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Tickets start as low as $10. The table below shows when each team in the Pacific Coast League team will make a trip to Dell Diamond. The Mud Hens will be the lone International League team to play in Round Rock during the 2025 campaign.

Opponent Major League Affiliate Dates

Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies July 8-13

El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres June 10-15 July 29-August 3

Las Vegas Aviators Athletics April 22-27

Oklahoma City Comets Los Angeles Dodgers April 8-13 May 13-18

Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks May 27-June 1

Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants August 12-17

Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels August 26-31

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros July 4-6 September 9-14

Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners June 24-29

Along with the release of game times for next season comes the return of 2025 Flex Plans. Flex Plans include 10 vouchers for $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans will have the flexibility to use multiple vouchers for one game or one voucher for multiple games.

