Kickoff the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces
November 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces fans can kick off the holiday season with exclusive 2025 Aceball tickets and team merchandise offers over the next month, including an 8-Game mini-plan for the upcoming season.
Aces fans who purchase an 8-game package, which starts at $100 per seat, through Christmas Eve will also enjoy an exclusive complimentary holiday gift including:
Nov. 29 - Dec. 2: Snoopy Bobblehead
Dec. 3 - 8: Reno Aces Tie-Dye Tee Shirt
Dec. 9 - 15: Archie Toothbrush Holder
Dec. 16 - 24: Aces Tumbler
Also, the Biggest Little Team Shop will be offering merchandise specials throughout the month with store hours for in-person shopping:
Holiday Season Exclusive Specials:
Black Friday, Nov. 29: 50% off select Reno Aces hats
Cyber Monday, Dec. 2: Buy one novelty item (baseballs, plush, glassware), get the second one 50% off.
Thursday, Dec. 12: 50% off Aces Batting Practice Hats Friday, Dec. 13: 50% off Mr. Baseball hat
Thursday, Dec. 19: 50% off select Reno Aces hats Friday, Dec. 20: 50% Micheladas de Reno hat
Saturday, Dec. 21: 50% off New ERA Hoodies
Monday, Dec. 23: Buy Any 5950 Cap regular price save 30% off any second item
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Buy Any Ladies Cap regular price save 40% off any second Ladies item
Biggest Little Team Shop Holiday Hours:
Black Friday, Nov. 29: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12 - 13: 10am - 5pm
Saturday, Dec. 14: 10am - 2pm
Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 - 20: 10am - 5pm
Saturday, Dec. 21: 10am - 2pm
Monday, Dec. 23: 10am - 5pm
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 10am - 2pm
Fans will also have the chance to enter two separate enter-to-win raffles: one for a 2024 game-worn batting helmet and one for a 2024 game-worn jersey; in addition to more information, 8-game plans & holiday merchandise sales can be found here: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/holiday-bundles
The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.
Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.
