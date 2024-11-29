Kickoff the Holiday Season with Special Offers from the Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces fans can kick off the holiday season with exclusive 2025 Aceball tickets and team merchandise offers over the next month, including an 8-Game mini-plan for the upcoming season.

Aces fans who purchase an 8-game package, which starts at $100 per seat, through Christmas Eve will also enjoy an exclusive complimentary holiday gift including:

Nov. 29 - Dec. 2: Snoopy Bobblehead

Dec. 3 - 8: Reno Aces Tie-Dye Tee Shirt

Dec. 9 - 15: Archie Toothbrush Holder

Dec. 16 - 24: Aces Tumbler

Also, the Biggest Little Team Shop will be offering merchandise specials throughout the month with store hours for in-person shopping:

Holiday Season Exclusive Specials:

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 50% off select Reno Aces hats

Cyber Monday, Dec. 2: Buy one novelty item (baseballs, plush, glassware), get the second one 50% off.

Thursday, Dec. 12: 50% off Aces Batting Practice Hats Friday, Dec. 13: 50% off Mr. Baseball hat

Thursday, Dec. 19: 50% off select Reno Aces hats Friday, Dec. 20: 50% Micheladas de Reno hat

Saturday, Dec. 21: 50% off New ERA Hoodies

Monday, Dec. 23: Buy Any 5950 Cap regular price save 30% off any second item

Tuesday, Dec. 24: Buy Any Ladies Cap regular price save 40% off any second Ladies item

Biggest Little Team Shop Holiday Hours:

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12 - 13: 10am - 5pm

Saturday, Dec. 14: 10am - 2pm

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 - 20: 10am - 5pm

Saturday, Dec. 21: 10am - 2pm

Monday, Dec. 23: 10am - 5pm

Tuesday, Dec. 24: 10am - 2pm

Fans will also have the chance to enter two separate enter-to-win raffles: one for a 2024 game-worn batting helmet and one for a 2024 game-worn jersey; in addition to more information, 8-game plans & holiday merchandise sales can be found here: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/holiday-bundles

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

