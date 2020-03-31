Round Rock Express, RS3 Offering Family Meal Kits to Community

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality are teaming up to offer weekly family meal kits for purchase to the community in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus). Each family meal kit will include several grocery staples plus five full meals with four to five servings in each meal as well as cooking/reheating instructions from the executive chefs at Dell Diamond.

Orders for family meal kits must be placed by 4:00 p.m. each Thursday with pickup on the following Monday. The initial family meal kit comes with a full menu of ballpark favorites, which can be found. For the first family meal kit, orders must be placed by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 and can be picked up between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6 in the East Lot of Dell Diamond, just outside the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka and Home Run Dugout.

Each family meal kit is $162.36 (tax included) and the Express are accepting payment through PayPal via RRExpress.com. Alcohol is also available as an optional add-on. For more information or to order a family meal kit, please visit RRExpress.com.

Fans can also take the ballpark home with them by ordering from the Bullpen Bar Curbside Delivery menu. The Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka, is open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will deliver straight to your car via curbside pickup in the East Lot of Dell Diamond, or to your home through Uber Eats. The full menu, complete with ballpark staples as well as beer and wine, can be found.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

