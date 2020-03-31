Family Meal Kits with Curbside Delivery Available to Order

RS3 Strategic Hospitality is proud to offer Family Meal Kits for purchase to the community in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Meal kit orders must be placed before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 and there are a limited number available for purchase. Each meal kit is $162.36 (tax included) and comes with all items listed on the Family Meal Kit menu. Each Family Meal Kit will include several grocery staples plus five full-meals with four to five servings in each meal and cooking/reheating instructions. You can also add-on optional alcohol purchases when buying your Family Meal Kit.

Please note, in order to prepare your meal kit, you must complete the PayPal payment. You will be redirected to the payment link after clicking "Submit" on our Family Meal Kit Order Form.

All Family Meal Kits will be picked up in the East Lot of Dell Diamond just outside the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka and Home Run Dugout on Monday, April 6 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

When you arrive, please text 512-915-0929 with the name the order was placed under as well as the make, model and color of the vehicle picking up the meal kit.

If you have any questions about our Family Meal Kits, please reach out to Brenda Gomez at 512-915-0929 or bgomez@rs3sports.com.

