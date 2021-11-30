Round Rock Express Reveal 2022 Home Game Times

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mark those calendars! The Round Rock Express revealed the team's home game times for the upcoming 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Opening Day at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town to kick off the 22nd season of E-Train baseball in Central Texas.

Over half of the first pitch times across the 72-game home slate are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All Tuesday through Friday home games from Opening Day through mid-August are set for 7:05 p.m., with the exception of a 12:05 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 20 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

After local school districts return to session, Tuesday - Friday home games will shift up to a 6:35 p.m. first pitch beginning on Tuesday, August 30 versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). The lone exception is a 12:05 p.m. day game on Wednesday, September 7 as the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) come to town.

Nine of Round Rock's 12 Saturday home dates are slated for 6:05 p.m. starts with Saturday, July 9 against Albuquerque and Saturday, July 30 versus the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) set for 7:05 p.m. A Saturday, September 3 showdown against Oklahoma City is tabbed for a 6:35 p.m. start.

All Sunday home games in April, May, June and September are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. with Sunday first pitch times in July and August sliding down to 6:05 p.m.

Finally, the Express host just one Monday home game in 2022, a special Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4 against the Isotopes at 6:05 p.m.

