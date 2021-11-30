Astros & Constellation Announce Long-Term Extension to Naming Rights of Sugar Land Home Ballpark

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Houston Astros and Constellation today announced a long-term extension of the naming rights for Constellation Field, the home ballpark of the Sugar Land Skeeters, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. As part of the agreement, Constellation will continue to be the Official Energy Supplier of the stadium and the club.

"Constellation has been a great supporter of baseball and the Sugar Land community since the stadium was built in 2012 and we are excited to be able to announce our continued partnership," said Creighton Kahoalii, Astros Senior Vice President, Affiliate Business Operations.

"The Houston Astros are among the most successful franchises in professional sports and Constellation is proud to build upon our relationship," said Mark Huston, President of Constellation's National Retail Business. "Constellation Field has been at the center of the Sugar Land community for the past decade, and we look forward to continuing to support Sugar Land and the greater Houston community."

As part of the new agreement, Constellation and Sugar Land will continue their charitable support of Candlelighters with annual on-field specialty jersey auctions. Candlelighters provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer.

Constellation, a leading national supplier of energy and clean energy solutions, has held the naming rights for the 7,700 seat ballpark since it opened in 2012. The stadium features a pool pavilion, picnic pavilion, party suites, skyboxes and a children's play area, among many other features.

Recent renovations to Constellation Field after the Astros' acquisition of the Skeeters include new full field stadium netting, new batting cages, and a complete redesign of the weight rooms and clubhouses, which will now include a full-service kitchen. Other upgrades include the addition of new bullpen fan area, additional seating around the ballpark and a completely new playing surface made up of TifTuf Bermudagrass.

In 2021 the Skeeters completed their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros, also their first season in affiliated minor league baseball. They finished with an overall record of 75-55 and won the Triple A West East Division title. They were one of two teams to reach at least 75 wins in Triple A West and one of six teams in all of Triple A to reach the 75-win mark. The Skeeters were 39-26 in 65 home games at Constellation Field in 2021 and boasted the lowest home ERA in Triple A West with a 3.23 ERA.

