Round Rock Express Release 2022 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - We're feeling '22! The Round Rock Express announced the club's full 144-game schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon. The 22nd season of Express baseball kicks off with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5.

New in 2022, all series will be either three or six games in length and, with a few exceptions, each Monday will be designated as a league-wide off-day. The regular-season schedule runs through Wednesday, September 21.

Round Rock opens the 2022 campaign with a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) from Tuesday, April 5 - Sunday, April 10. The Chihuahuas return to Dell Diamond for a quick three-game set from Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22 and again for a six-game showdown from Tuesday, August 16 - Sunday, August 21. Round Rock takes two trips to Southwest University Park in El Paso, first from Tuesday, July 12 - Sunday, July 17 then again from Tuesday, September 13 - Sunday, September 18.

The second season of the newest rivalry in the Lone Star State between the Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) begins at Constellation Field from Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, April 17. The E-Train returns to Sugar Land from Tuesday, May 17 - Thursday, May 19 before the Skeeters make their first visit to Dell Diamond from Tuesday, June 14 - Sunday, June 19. The season series shifts back to Constellation Field from Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 7 before Sugar Land makes one last trip to Round Rock for the final home series of the year from Tuesday, September 6 - Sunday, September 11.

The Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) make their first of two appearances in the Sports Capital of Texas for a six-game clash from Tuesday, April 19 - Sunday, April 24. The 'Topes return for a special Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4. Following an off-day on Tuesday, July 5, the two divisional opponents resume their series from Wednesday, July 6 - Sunday, July 10. The E-Train is scheduled to make two trips to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in 2022, first for a Tuesday, May 24 - Sunday, May 29 battle against Albuquerque before a return visit from Tuesday, August 23 - Sunday, August 28.

Round Rock faces their first West Division opponent from Tuesday, April 26 - Thursday, April 28 as the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) come to town for three games before the series shifts to Smith's Ballpark in Utah for three games from Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 1. The E-Train then heads to Nevada for a six-game set against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 8.

The Express travel west once again from Tuesday, June 7 - Thursday, June 9 for a quick three-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate). Round Rock and Las Vegas are scheduled to meet nine more times in 2022, first from Tuesday, June 28 - Thursday, June 30 at Dell Diamond, then again from Friday, July 1 - Sunday, July 3 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The final three-game series between the two foes is slated for Friday, July 22 - Sunday, July 24 back at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock visits Cheney Field for a three-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) from Friday, June 10 - Sunday, June 12. The Express return to the Pacific Northwest to close out the season with a three-game battle against the Rainiers from Monday, September 19 - Wednesday, September 21. Round Rock also welcomes the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) to town for a six-game interdivisional series from Tuesday, July 26 - Sunday, July 31.

Finally, the Red Dirt Rumble rivalry between the Round Rock Express and Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) returns with 30 games in 2022. The Dodgers first visit Dell Diamond from Tuesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 15 before a return trip from Tuesday, May 31 - Sunday, June 5. Round Rock then makes back-to-back appearances at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark from Tuesday, June 21 - Sunday, June 26 then from Tuesday, August 9 - Sunday, August 14. The Dodgers' final excursion to Dell Diamond is set for Tuesday, August 30 - Sunday, September 4.

Round Rock's full 2022 schedule is below:

Dates

Opponent Major League Affiliate

April 5-10 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

April 12-17 at Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

April 19-24 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

April 26-28 vs Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

April 29-May 1 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 3-8 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 10-15 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

May 17-19 at Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

May 20-22 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

May 24-29 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

May 31-June 5 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 7-9 at Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

June 10-12 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 14-19 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

June 21-26 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 28-30 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

July 1-3 at Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

July 4, July 6-10 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 12-17 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

July 22-24 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

July 26-31 vs Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

August 2-7 at Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

August 9-14 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 16-21 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

August 23-28 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 30-September 4 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

September 6-11 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

September 13-18 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

September 19-21 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

New 2022 season memberships will be available in the coming weeks while individual game tickets and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

