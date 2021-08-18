Isotopes PR Director Kevin Collins Hired by Colorado Rockies

Kevin Collins, who has served as the Isotopes' Director of Public Relations since November 2015, has been hired by the Colorado Rockies' Communications Department.

"We're all just so proud and thrilled for Kevin," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

"Working for a Major League club has been Kevin's lifelong dream and to see it finally come to fruition is amazing. He has done a terrific job representing the Isotopes and we are very thankful for everything he's meant to the Isotopes family."

Collins, 33, has been an integral part of the Isotopes organization since joining the franchise, including being part of the wildly successful "Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico" and "Green Chile Cheeseburgers" alternate branding campaigns. He has also been responsible for the Isotopes immense growth and popularity in the social media realm.

Originally from Philadelphia, Collins received his bachelor's degree in Communications Studies from Northeastern University in Boston in 2010. His career path has taken him through internships with various radio stations in the northeast before starting his journey into the baseball world. Kevin was the Media Relations Assistant with the Memphis Redbirds in 2015, the New Media Associate with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in 2014 and was a front office intern with the Trenton Thunder in 2013.

Collins' final day with the Isotopes will be this Friday, August 20.

