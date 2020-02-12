Round Rock Express Release 2020 Community Awareness Nights

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are proud to host 13 unique community awareness nights and drives during the 2020 season, the team announced on Wednesday morning. During Round Rock's promotional rollout for the upcoming season, the Express also announced the return of Pints & Pups and Round Rock Chupacabras, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³ n campaign, which will each take place once a month at Dell Diamond.

The Express kick off their 2020 community awareness nights schedule with Deaf Awareness Night, benefiting the Texas School for the Deaf on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate).

On Sunday, April 26, the team will host a book drive to benefit Carver Elementary School during the 1:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate).

A day later, on Monday, April 27, the Express will host a special 11:35 a.m. Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Round Rock's annual Cancer Awareness Day is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 against the San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate). St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will be both the presenting sponsor and beneficiary on the special afternoon when the team honors all those impacted by cancer.

On Monday, May 18, the Express will host a backpack drive to benefit Foster Angels of Central Texas during the 7:05 p.m. game against San Antonio.

Next up, on Wednesday, June 3, Round Rock will host its inaugural Diabetes Awareness Night, benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, during the team's 7:05 p.m. game against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate).

On Sunday, June 7, the E-Train will hold a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army during the 6:05 p.m. game against Nashville.

Autism Awareness Night, benefiting the Autism Society of Texas, returns to Dell Diamond on Wednesday, June 17 for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate).

The Express will be accepting donations of school supplies to benefit the Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation on Sunday, July 5 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Round Rock's first-ever Cerebral Palsy Awareness Night is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 7:05 p.m. The night will benefit Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope during the game against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate).

On Thursday, August 20, the Express are teaming up with Texas Humane Heroes to hold a pet supply drive during the 7:05 p.m. game against Oklahoma City.

Later that month, Round Rock will host Alzheimer's Awareness Night to benefit Alzheimer's Texas on Monday, August 31 at 7:05 p.m. as the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) come to town.

Finally, during the last home game of the season on Monday, September 7 against the Missions, the Express will hold a children's coat drive benefiting Coats for Kids, presented by the Junior League of Austin. Fans who donate a coat will receive a general admission outfield lawn ticket to that day's game.

Fans who donate to one of Round Rock's other five drives throughout the season will receive a voucher for two reserved tickets to a future Sunday-Thursday regular-season game in 2020, subject to availability and some exclusions apply.

A full list of Round Rock's community awareness nights and drives is below:

Date Game Time Opponent Community Awareness Night or Drive

April 22 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Deaf Awareness Night

benefiting the Texas School for the Deaf

April 26 1:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Book Drive

benefiting Carver Elementary School

April 27 11:35 a.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day

benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society

May 17 1:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Cancer Awareness Day

benefiting and presented by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

May 18 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Backpack Drive

benefiting Foster Angels of Central Texas

June 3 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Diabetes Awareness Night

benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

June 7 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Toy Drive

benefiting the Salvation Army

June 17 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators

(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Autism Awareness Night

benefiting the Autism Society of Texas

July 5 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) School Supply Drive

benefiting Round Rock ISD Partners in Education

August 5 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres affiliate) Cerebral Palsy Awareness Night

benefiting Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope

August 20 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Pet Supply Drive

benefiting Texas Humane Heroes

August 31 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Alzheimer's Awareness Night

benefiting Alzheimer's Texas

September 7 11:35 a.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Children's Coat Drive

benefiting Coats for Kids

presented by the Junior League of Austin

Once a month in 2020, Dell Diamond is going to the dogs! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the ballpark for Pints & Pups night, presented by Supercuts, on April 23, May 7, June 4, July 16, August 20 and September 3. Each event coincides with discounted draft beer specials as part of Firetrol Protection System's The Original Thirsty Thursday. Back in 2020, The Original Thirsty Thursday features 24 oz. domestic beers for $5 as well as 24 oz. craft beers for $6.

As part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³ n campaign, the Round Rock Chupacabras are set to make six appearances throughout the season. The Express will transform into the Chupacabras on April 26, May 5, June 18, July 19, August 7 and September 4. For more information on Round Rock's fearsome alter ego, visit RRChupacabras.com .

The full list of Pints & Pups as well as Round Rock Chupacabras dates are below:

Date Game Time Opponent Event

April 23 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) Pints & Pups

April 26 1:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

May 5 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

May 7 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups

June 4 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) Pints & Pups

June 18 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

July 16 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) Pints & Pups

July 19 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

August 7 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

August 20 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Pints & Pups

September 3 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups

September 4 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

Fans can now purchase tickets to each of the 23 dates featuring a community awareness night or drive, Pints & Pups event or Round Rock Chupacabras appearance online at RRExpress.com .

Round Rock's promotional rollout continues on Thursday, February 13 with the announcement of nearly two dozen Express theme nights, then concludes with the unveiling of nightly promotions that fans can enjoy during each Express home game in 2020. Corresponding groups of single game tickets will be on sale each day during the promotional rollout.

Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:

Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*

Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00

Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00

Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00

Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00

Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**

* plus tax ** includes seating for four

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Select single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

