Fresno Grizzlies Release 2020 Promotional Schedule; Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale TODAY

FRESNO, Calif. - Today, pitchers and catchers from the World Series Champion Washington Nationals, the parent team of the Fresno Grizzlies, reported to Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida. To coincide with the excitement of baseball season quickly approaching, the Fresno Grizzlies have announced their much-anticipated 2020 promotional schedule, which features enticing giveaways, tons of family-friendly nights and, of course, tacos.

Individual tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 12. Tickets may be purchased online at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by phone at 559.320.TIXS (8497) and in person at the Chukchansi Park box office. Fans can save considerably from day-of-game and walk-up prices by purchasing season tickets or a flex-plan. Both include select guaranteed giveaways (and skipping the lines). To inquire about full or partial season tickets, fans can call or text the Grizzlies at 559.320.HITS (4487).

OPENING (Taco Tues)DAY: Fresno's home opener is April 14 against the Reno Aces, although the "Grizzlies" will have to wait a day to play at Chukchansi Park. For the second time in three seasons, the home opener falls on a Toyota Taco Tuesday, and the Fresno Tacos will take the field in their threads. Opening Night is presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau. The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2020 magnet schedule presented by Helena Agri-Enterprises. Following the game, there will be a special fireworks show presented by Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

2020 THROWDOWNS: At Chukchansi Park, we have a borderline obsession with finding out who makes the best of everything throughout the Central Valley. Join us for the following "food throwdowns" throughout the season...

Friday, June 5: Tri-Tip Throwdown and Fresno Growers Night presented by Helena-Agri Enterprises

Thursday, August 27 - Friday, August 28: Taco Truck Throwdown presented by La Tapatia Tortilleria

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE: For the fifth time in the last 10 seasons, a World Championship team was "Farm Grown" through Triple-A baseball in Fresno. Celebrate the Valley's contribution to the Washington Nationals' 2019 title with this night.

Friday August 14: Little Shark Night- A Tribute to Gerardo Parra presented by Island Water Park

FAVORITES IN FRESNO: Returning favorites for 2020 include popular promotional nights like My Job Depends on Ag presented by Touchstone Pistachio Co. (April 17), Star Wars Night presented by Noble Credit Union (May 1), Princess and Pirates Night presented by Expo Events (August 21) and Nickelodeon Night featuring PAW Patrol presented by Fresno Pet ER (August 22). The Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30, will also return with the Grizzlies at home on Independence Day. Plus, every Friday Night home game will feature a post-game fireworks display.

GRIZZLY GIVEAWAYS: The Grizzlies have plenty of giveaways for the 2020 season...

Saturday, April 18: Wizarding Night presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau (First 1,500 kids 12 and under will receive Wizard Glasses)

Saturday, May 30: MARVEL™ Super Hero Night presented by Central California Blood Center (First 1,500 fans receive a Grizzlies Super Hero poster)

Saturday June 6: Grizzlies Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday June 20: Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Healthy Fresno County (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, August 1: José Ramirez Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Card City (First 1,500 fans)

COPA: The Lowriders de Fresno are back for four games from July 16-19. "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

HONORING THOSE WHO SERVE: Military, both active and retired, will be especially recognized on Memorial Day (May 25) and Veterans Appreciation Night (June 20).

DON'T MISS OUT: The Grizzlies have plenty of memorable nights at the ballpark that you won't want to miss out on.

Thursday, April 16: Baseball is Coming Night - Tribute to Game of Thrones

Sunday, April 18: STEM Day presented by Chevron

Saturday, May 2: Christian Fellowship Night presented by Van-G Logistics

Saturday, May 16: PJ Masks Night presented by Party City and ABC30

Friday, May 22: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health, plus Peppa Pig Night

Friday, June 19: Stand Up 2 Cancer Night presented by Premier Valley Bank

Friday, July 31: Coming to Fresno 2

The full promotional schedule can be found at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

