Round Rock Express Announce Skills & Drills Baseball Camp Series

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to announce a series of half-day Skills & Drills Baseball Camps coming to Dell Diamond this fall. Each camp will run approximately three hours and focus on the fundamentals of the game. The inaugural Skills & Drills Baseball Camp is set for Sunday, September 20 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Registration for each camp is $125, includes a Round Rock Express gift, and is available now via ExpressCamps.com. Additional Skills & Drills Baseball Camp dates will be announced in the near future.

"We are thrilled to add a series of Skills & Drills Baseball Camps to our robust lineup of Round Rock Express Camps. With school back in session throughout much of Central Texas, either virtually or in-person, we are honored to be able to provide the next generation of athletes with an outlet to experience Express Camps on select weekends this fall," Express Camps Director Chase Almendarez said. "Although these camps are only half-day, as compared to our longer summer camps, each participant will receive the same high-level baseball instruction from our experienced and knowledgeable coaches."

Express Camps offer big league quality instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Express Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels and provide high-level instruction from knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches. Every Express Camp aims to develop the complete ballplayer by emphasizing physical, mental and leadership skill sets.

The safety of participants and staff at Express Camps is the top priority. As mandated by the State of Texas, the Express will be implementing a series of expanded protocols and procedures. Each camp will be limited in numbers to follow health and safety protocols from local and state officials with campers split into small groups based on age that will remain consistent for the duration of each camp. Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp. Campers will not participate in games or scrimmages with other groups.

Additionally, parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas. Assigned coaches and staff will check campers in and out of camp at designated curbside areas. Water stations, which are regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only. Campers are required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles. For more on the enhanced safety procedures being implemented, please visit ExpressCamps.com.

