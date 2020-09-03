Make It a September to Remember at Dell Diamond

The Round Rock Express are excited to open the gates of Dell Diamond for fans to participate in an exclusive Batting Practice Weekend from Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13. In a partnership with Bud Light Seltzer and Brown Distributing, fans can sign up now to take live batting practice on the field at Dell Diamond.

Time slots are available from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. each day and include 30 minutes of on-field batting practice for just $25 plus tax per person for groups of six to 10. Groups of less than six can take advantage of on-field batting practice for $150 plus tax and groups of more than 10 can email [email protected] to book a timeslot. Reservations in advance are required and can be booked via this reservation form. Guests are instructed to park in the East parking lot at Dell Diamond and enter through the Right Field Gate to check in for their batting practice session.

The Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka and Home Run Dugout will also be open all weekend long, offering food and drink specials and broadcasting a full slate of MLB baseball, college and NFL football, as well as the NBA and NHL playoffs on a variety of big screens. For just $15, fans can take unlimited swings in the state-of-the-art Home Run Dugout hitting facility, based on availability.

Movie at the Ballpark returns September 19

Here comes the sequel! The Round Rock Express are excited to announce the second installment of the club's family movie night series as Dell Diamond will host a screening of Trolls World Tour on Saturday, September 19, presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult. In addition, all children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog and soda upon entry. Tickets are available now via RRExpress.com.

Dell Diamond will become the biggest movie theater in town as families will have the opportunity to watch Trolls World Tour on the massive 36-foot tall by 55-foot wide videoboard up close from the field in a safe and controlled environment. Stadium capacity will be capped at under 25% of the venue's 11-acre footprint to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring seven feet by seven feet. Each pod can accommodate up to four guests and will have a seven-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides.

Skills & Drills Baseball Camp Series

The Round Rock Express are excited to announce a series of half-day Skills & Drills Baseball Camps coming to Dell Diamond this fall. Each camp will run approximately three hours and focus on the fundamentals of the game. The inaugural Skills & Drills Baseball Camp is set for Sunday, September 20 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Registration for each camp is $125, includes a Round Rock Express gift, and is available now via ExpressCamps.com. Additional Skills & Drills Baseball Camp dates will be announced in the near future.

Express Camps offer big league quality instruction on the fundamentals of the game. Express Camps range by age and offer opportunities for all skill levels and provide high-level instruction from knowledgeable, experienced and passionate coaches. Every Express Camp aims to develop the complete ballplayer by emphasizing physical, mental and leadership skill sets.

The safety of participants and staff at Express Camps is the top priority. As mandated by the State of Texas, the Express will be implementing a series of expanded protocols and procedures. Each camp will be limited in numbers to follow health and safety protocols from local and state officials with campers split into small groups based on age that will remain consistent for the duration of each camp. Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp. Campers will not participate in games or scrimmages with other groups.

Additionally, parents and guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas. Assigned coaches and staff will check campers in and out of camp at designated curbside areas. Water stations, which are regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only. Campers are required to bring their own bats, gloves and refillable water bottles. For more on the enhanced safety procedures being implemented, please visit ExpressCamps.com.

