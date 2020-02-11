Round Rock Express Announce Postgame Summer Concert Lineup

February 11, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mark your calendars! Three different acts are scheduled to rock Dell Diamond on five select dates throughout the 2020 season, the Round Rock Express announced on Tuesday morning. The Spazmatics, Zoodust and Bob Schneider all return to the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies.

The fan-favorite 80s rock group The Spazmatics will celebrate their eighth anniversary as part of the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies, on three separate dates in 2020, beginning with an Opening Weekend performance on Saturday, April 11 following Round Rock's 6:05 p.m. game against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate).

The Spazmatics return on Saturday, June 6 to cap off the 6:05 p.m. contest against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) and again on Saturday, August 22 for 80s Night at Dell Diamond as the E-Train faces the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 6:05 p.m.

Zoodust will bring their 90s-themed banter and outfits back to Round Rock for the third year in a row to help celebrate 90s Night on Saturday, May 16 following the 6:05 p.m. game against the arch-rival San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate). The Austin-based group entertains crowds with a variety of top alternative rock hits from the 90s.

Finally, Austin legend Bob Schneider takes the stage on Saturday, July 18 for his 10th straight appearance in the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies. One of Austin's most celebrated musicians, Schneider has written over 2,000 songs during a prolific 25-year career. He will show off some of his best tunes after the Express face the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) at 6:05 p.m.

All concerts will take place on the centerfield stage at Dell Diamond and admission is included in the price of a game ticket. Following the game, fans will be invited onto the outfield to enjoy the show up close and personal.

The full lineup for the 2020 St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies is below:

Date Game Time Opponent Postgame Concert

April 11 6:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) The Spazmatics

May 16 6:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Zoodust

June 6 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate) The Spazmatics

July 18 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) Bob Schneider

August 22 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) The Spazmatics

Fans can now purchase tickets to each of the five dates in the St. David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies online at RRExpress.com .

Round Rock's week-long promotional rollout continues on Wednesday, February 12 as the dates of each of Round Rock's community awareness nights and drives will be announced, along with the return of Pints & Pups and the Round Rock Chupacabras, as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³ n campaign.

Thursday, February 13 features the announcement of nearly two dozen Express theme nights, then the week concludes with the unveiling of nightly promotions that fans can enjoy during each Express home game in 2020. Corresponding groups of single game tickets will be on sale each day during the promotional rollout.

Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:

Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*

Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00

Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00

Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00

Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00

Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**

* plus tax ** includes seating for four

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Select single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.