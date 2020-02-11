Missions to Transform into Puffy Tacos for Three Games in May

February 11, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







San Antonio Puffy Tacos logo

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Puffy Tacos logo(San Antonio Missions)

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions announced today the ball club will pay homage to a staple of the Alamo City's cuisine and morph into the San Antonio Puffy Tacos for three games from May 22-24 against the Iowa Cubs. In addition, the Missions have decreed May 22 as National Puffy Taco Day.

"When people think of San Antonio's food scene, they think of puffy tacos," Missions President Burl Yarbrough said. "The puffy taco is a dish that is unique to our great city of San Antonio and is deserving of national recognition. These jerseys will showcase a little bit of what makes San Antonio so special to fans and the rest of the baseball world."

The bulk of the jersey is a puffy taco shell with the number on the back and "SA" logo on the front burned on. The essential ingredients of the puffy taco spill out on the front of the jersey and give the players a taste of delicious sustenance while clamoring for the taste of victory throughout the ball game.

The Texas flag flies high on the left sleeve while the right sleeve and hat will sport a special puffy taco logo. The guacamole green cap with navy blue bill meshes well with the taco shell and ingredients to bring the entire ensemble together.

Caps, jerseys, and t-shirts are available for pre-order through February 21 online at samissions.milbstore.com. Merchandise will be available in store from May 22-24.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.