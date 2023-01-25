Round Rock Express Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are honored to announce several promotions and additions to the club's front office staff prior to the start of the 2023 season. Ten members of the Express staff received promotions while six new faces joined the Express staff during the 2022 season.

At the Director level, Mary Conley Thompson has been named the Director, Nolan Ryan Foundation. At the Manager level, Aubrey Losack was promoted to Manager, Communications & Travel and Emily Rutherford became Manager, Client Services & Promotions. Additionally, Connor Truitt and John Watts were elevated to Senior Account Executive positions. At the Coordinator level, Colin Perry earned a promotion to Coordinator, Multimedia Marketing and Jules McCormack became the Coordinator, Nolan Ryan Foundation while Reilly Low was named Coordinator, Digital Marketing & Community Relations. Robbie Price is the new Coordinator, Operations & Event Fulfillment while Austin Rotramel was named Assistant, Facilities.

"With baseball right around the corner, we feel as prepared as ever for the 2023 season largely because of the tremendous additions we've made to our team in the last few months and further strengthened by some well-deserved promotions for our existing staff members," Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "We really believe our staff is the best in baseball and I think this announcement is reflective of that."

Thompson joined the Nolan Ryan Foundation in 2021 as the Development & Operations Assistant and was named the Manager, Nolan Ryan Foundation a year ago. As Director of the non-profit organization, she plans, coordinates and implements all foundation programs, services and events while working with the Express front office in various community initiatives, corporate partnerships and events.

Losack joined the Express as the team's PR & Communications Assistant prior to the start of the 2021 season and was elevated to Coordinator, Communications & Travel in 2022. In her increased role as Manager, Communications & Travel she will oversee all aspects of team and front office travel and serve as the liaison for visiting teams in Round Rock while continuing to play an integral part in the club's public relations, communications and website efforts.

Rutherford started with the E-Train in April 2022 as the Coordinator, Promotions & Activations. In her new role as a Manager, Client Services & Promotions, she will serve as a critical resource to new and former partners of the Express.

Truitt and Watts each earned the title of Senior Account Executive and will take on a team lead role as part of the sales team. In addition to their contributions on the membership, group and sponsorship sales, they will serve as a resource to the account executives while assisting with planning and implementing sales strategies. Truitt moved to Round Rock in February 2020 after serving as a Professional Sales Representative in Buffalo, New York. Watts brought over 10 years of experience to the E-Train when he joined the team from the Sacramento River Cats in January 2022.

Perry served as the Assistant, Ballpark Entertainment in 2022. As the Coordinator, Multimedia Marketing Perry will play an integral role in the club's creative content efforts while also serving as the backbone to in-game production operations.

McCormack was promoted from her role as Intern, Nolan Ryan Foundation in November. In her new position as Coordinator, Nolan Ryan Foundation she will continue to work on the foundation's signing program and play an important role in the day-to-day operations of the foundation.

As the new Coordinator, Digital Marketing & Community Relations, Low will oversee all social media channels in their content creation, scheduling and growth. Additionally, she will assist to ensure all MLB/MiLB required and Round Rock Express sponsor social media elements are executed. She will be in charge of the Express social media influencer program as well as dive deeper into social media analytics in order to better reach our fans.

Price takes over as the new Coordinator, Operations & Event Fulfillment and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of Express gameday employees while playing an active role in the preparation and maintenance of Dell Diamond.

In his new role as Assistant, Stadium Operations, Rotramel will serve as a crucial point of contact for all upkeep and maintenance of Dell Diamond. He will be a valuable asset on game days in-order to make Dell Diamond the best entertainment venue in Central Texas.

The Express are also excited to announce a handful of new hires in the last year. In May, the Express added Rylan Kobre as their new Manager, Public Relations & Communications. He comes to Round Rock after three seasons working in minor league baseball between the Augusta GreenJackets and Boise Hawks. In June, the Express added another employee to the marketing department when Lauren Powderly joined as a Graphic Designer. Powderly graduated from Murray State University in 2022.

Heaven Walker also came aboard the Express staff in June as an Account Executive, while Casey Schneider started in the same role in September. Walker joins the squad after working as a Technical Sales Representative for Dell Technologies. Schneider, a native of Round Rock, graduated from Texas State University in August.

To kick off 2023, the Express added Jackson Ryan as their new Coordinator, Baseball Operations. Ryan joins the E-Train staff after graduating from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in December. Ryan served as a scouting intern for the Kansas City Royals during the 2022 season.

The Express also welcomed Annalicia Lugo as their new Coordinator, Game Entertainment & Promotions. Lugo joins the staff from the Sacramento River Cats where she served as an Assistant, Production & Entertainment for the previous three years.

The Express kick off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

