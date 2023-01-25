Greater Nevada Field to Host Nevada Wolf Pack Baseball's Series Finale vs. UNLV on March 19

RENO, Nev.- Greater Nevada Field will host Nevada Wolf Pack baseball for the second-straight season as they will play the finale of their Mountain West Conference home series against in-state and conference rivals, UNLV, the Aces announced today.

The Wolf Pack and Runnin' Rebels will play on Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the home of the Reno Aces. The game will be played under standard collegiate baseball rules. All players will use metal bats, and the contests will last nine innings.

"This will be an outstanding day of baseball at Greater Nevada Field, highlighting the best amateur baseball in Nevada," said Chris Phillips, General Manager & COO of the Reno Aces. "We've always viewed the ballpark as a pillar of the community and a place to celebrate what's great in Reno. We want to welcome baseball and Nevada athletics fans to join us for this celebration of a true partnership as we all back the Pack!"

General admission tickets will be $12 and can be purchased at www.renoaces.com.

Wolf Pack Baseball season ticket holders, will receive COMP tickets to the game as a part of their plan. Gates will open to all fans one hour before game time on gameday with access to the Aces Team Shop and concession stands.

This contest continues the committed partnership between the Aces and Wolf Pack Baseball. Over the partnership, the Aces have donated nearly $100,000 to the University of Nevada Dugout Club, the primary fundraising body of the University of Nevada baseball team.

"The opportunity to play at Greater Nevada Field is a great experience for our program," said Nevada head baseball coach Jake McKinley. 'Nevada Baseball and the Reno Aces enjoy a strong partnership in building the game in Northern Nevada, and holding the finale of this rivalry series in this setting will elevate the experience for the teams and our community."

The series takes place 13 days before the Aces' Opening Day on March 31st, as they host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. PT. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale - for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

