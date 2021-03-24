Round Rock Express Announce 2021 Home Game Times

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Bust out those calendars! The Round Rock Express released home game times for the team's upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday morning. Opening Day at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) come to town to kick off the 21st season of Round Rock Express baseball in Central Texas.

As part of Major League Baseball's restructuring of Minor League Baseball, Round Rock's 120-game schedule will feature 20 six-game series that each run from Thursday through Tuesday with every Wednesday mandated as a league-wide off-day.

All Thursday, Friday and Monday contests at Dell Diamond are slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. Most Saturday contests will also start at 7:05 p.m., except for five special 6:05 p.m. start dates on June 5 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate), July 3 against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate), July 31 against Oklahoma City, August 21 against El Paso and September 11 against Sugar Land.

Round Rock's first two Sunday contests, both in May, will start at 1:05 p.m., then the remaining eight Sunday home dates will transition to 6:05 p.m. first pitches. All Tuesday contests will start at 6:05 p.m. as mandated by new travel guidelines for Triple-A clubs.

The Express enter the 2021 season as a member of the newly created Triple-A West League. The 10-team circuit includes two five-team divisions. Joining Round Rock in the East Division are the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate), El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers and Sugar Land Skeeters. The West Division is composed of the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate), Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate), Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

In accordance with Major League Baseball requirements for Triple-A teams, Dell Diamond will open to the public at a reduced capacity to begin the 2021 season. Express Season Members will get first priority at accessing tickets, which will become available on a homestand-by-homestand basis. After a brief window for Season Members to select their tickets, any remaining inventory will be made available for the general public to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Those wishing to receive priority when selecting seats can become new Express Season Members by placing a deposit via RRExpress.com. To be the first to know when individual game tickets become available, fans can subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter.

Round Rock's 2021 promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

