Daulton Varsho Optioned to Reno After 2020 with Arizona

March 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned catcher Daulton Varsho to the Reno Aces. One of the top prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, Varsho is expected to open the season in Northern Nevada after 37 games with the D-Backs in 2020.

At 23 years old, Varsho saw time in the outfield and behind the plate for Arizona last season after being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. In his 115 plate appearances, the Wisconsin native hit three home runs and drove in nine RBI during the condensed 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Varsho is reunited with his manager from 2019, when Blake Lalli lead his Jackson Generals to a Southern League championship. Under the tutelage of Lalli, a former major league catcher as a player, Varsho hit .301/.378/.520 with 18 bombs and 58 RBI in 108 games. To show off his athleticism, he stole 21 bases as well. Varsho was named the 2019 Southern League Championship Series MVP for good measure.

Along with Varsho being optioned, Arizona reassigned Miguel Aguilar, Ryan Buchter, Seth Frankoff, Domingo Leyba and Juniel Querecuto to Minor League camp. Leyba and Querecuto have both spent significant time in Reno - Leyba hit .300 in 112 games and Querecuto hit .288 in 102 games with Reno in 2019.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.