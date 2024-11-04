Round Rock Ex 2025 Home Game Times and Flex Plans

November 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express have revealed the team's home game times for the upcoming 2025 season. The Express will start the season on the road against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) on Friday, March 28. The first home game at Dell Diamond in 2025 is slated for 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 as the E-Train host the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

Along with the release of game times for next season comes the return of 2025 Flex Plans. Flex Plans include 10 vouchers for $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans will have the flexibility to use multiple vouchers for one game or one voucher for multiple games.

