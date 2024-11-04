New Mini-Plans Launched for Space Cowboys for 2025

SUGAR LAND, TX - For the 2025 season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will offer a new customizable mini-plan program for individuals and groups.

Individuals and groups can tailor their plan by selecting their preferred seating location and adding on the desired number of games to fit their schedule. Individual plans start at just $45 for three games, with greater perks for each additional game that is added.

Mini-plans for individuals can be purchased online here. Groups can submit their preferences to be contacted by a Space Cowboys representative here. All game times for Space Cowboys 2025 home games at Constellation Field have been announced along with the full 75-game home regular season Pacific Coast League schedule.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

