Round Rock Downs El Paso 8-1 Thursday

June 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were held to three hits in their 8-1 loss to the Round Rock Express Thursday. Taylor Kohlwey's eighth inning home run brought in El Paso's only run. The three hits tied a season low for hits in a game.

El Paso's bullpen was strong in the loss, with Jake Sanchez, Eric Hanhold, José Castillo and Angel Felipe combining to throw 5.1 scoreless innings. Sanchez faced four batters and struck out them all. Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten walked once on Thursday to tie Reno's Phillip Evans for the Pacific Coast League lead in walks with 46.

Express right fielder Elier Hernandez went 2-for-4 to move his hitting streak to 19 games. Round Rock has won two of the first three games in the series. There was a 32 minute weather delay prior to the game.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 1, Express 8 Final Score (06/15/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-37), Round Rock (37-29)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (1-5, 6.97) vs. Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger (1-4, 4.98). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.