Tonight's OKC Dodgers Game Canceled Due to Forecasted Inclement Weather

June 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Thursday, June 15 against the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather for the Oklahoma City metro area.

Thursday's game will not be rescheduled and the series between the Dodgers and Bees will continue at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks presented by UScellular are scheduled to follow tomorrow's game.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2023 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

