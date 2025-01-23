RoughRiders Sign Sponsorship Deal with Avondale Dealerships

January 23, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with Avondale Dealerships.

"Avondale is honored to make a positive impact on our community by partnering with the Frisco RoughRiders. Sports have a unique ability to bring families and neighbors together, fostering connection and shared experiences. The energy, passion and dedication displayed by athletes on the field inspire pride in our community and strengthen the spirit of our region," said Hesham Elgaghil, president of Avondale Dealerships. "At Avondale, giving back is part of our DNA. We take joy in supporting initiatives that bring North Texans closer together. Our partnership with the RoughRiders is a true win-win."

As part of this partnership, Avondale Dealerships is the Official Luxury Automotive Partner of the Frisco RoughRiders. A luxury dealership for almost 40 years in the North Texas area, the automotive group prides itself on dedication to clients with a focus on exceptional experiences.

Avondale will be honoring its commitment to elevated experiences by hosting one lucky ticket holder and their party to "seat upgrades" during weekend RoughRiders home games all season. This will give lucky fans better seating at the game, leading to a gameday experience they are sure to enjoy and remember.

Additionally, Avondale will be the presenting sponsor of the Road to the Show Wall. This celebrates the achievement of former RoughRiders who go on to peak athletic success through perseverance and dedication to achieving excellence - much like the commitment of team members at Avondale, who strive every day to reach their potential and encourage other to reach theirs.

Avondale will also present luxury cars at select home games for fans to view and be a part of the Avondale Dealership experience at the ballpark.

"At Avondale, it's always about creating genuine connections. Partnering with the Frisco RoughRiders gives us a chance to step outside our showrooms and bring people together to share meaningful experiences. It reflects what we're passionate about- elevating experiences and supporting the communities we're proud to serve," said Dave Cantu, vice president of marketing for Avondale Dealerships.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.