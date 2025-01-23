Sod Poodles to Host National Anthem Auditions

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be hosting public auditions for national anthem performances for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at HODGETOWN. Soloists, duets, and trios are invited to audition for "The Star-Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" for a chance to perform during the season. Auditions can be done a cappella or with a personal instrument.

The only way to reserve a guaranteed time slot to audition will be by completing this registration form. Walk-up auditions will be heard on a first-come, first-served basis on March 8th. Performers will enter HODGETOWN through the South Rotunda Gate located on the corner of 8th and Buchanan, behind Homeplate. After checking in, performers will be sent to a closed, private area to audition in front of a panel of guest judges and a handful of Sod Poodles staff members.

Hopeful performers who are unable to make the live auditions and still wish to be considered for a spot this season are encouraged to submit video auditions to VictoriaH@SodPoodles.com.

Two winning participants will be given the opportunity to perform during marquee games on either Opening Night (April 8) or during the Sod Poodles Independence Day game on July 4th. Many other individuals will be given opportunities to perform on additional game dates throughout the season. All chosen performers will be given complimentary tickets to the game(s) for which they will be performing.

