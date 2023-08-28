RoughRiders Release 2024 Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to release the 2024 season schedule.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2024, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off on the road in Wichita from April 5th - 7th versus the Wichita Wind Surge (a Minnesota Twins affiliate) and the RoughRiders return for their home opener on Tuesday, April 9th against the Corpus Christi Hooks (a Houston Astros affiliate) to start a six-game series.

A key element of the 2024 RoughRiders schedule is 12 fun-filled weekends at Riders Field, spanning from early April to mid-September. There will be two home weekends per month with the exception of July (three home weekends) and September (one).

The Riders will kick off July 4th weekend at Riders Field in 2024 with three-straight fireworks nights against the Arkansas Travelers (a Seattle Mariners affiliate).

From August 13th - 25th, the RoughRiders will host back-to-back series against the Springfield Cardinals (a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the San Antonio Missions (a San Diego Padres affiliate).

Corpus Christi will make two trips to Frisco. The Astros affiliate heads to Riders Field from April 9th - 14th and June 25th - 30th.

The All-Star Break will be from July 15th to July 18th.

Game times for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

