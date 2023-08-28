San Antonio's Bobby Milacki Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Missions reliever Bobby Milacki has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. For Milacki, this is the first award of his professional career. He is the fourth Missions player to be awarded Player/Pitcher of the Week along with Daniel Camarena, Daniel Johnson and Tirso Ornelas.

Milacki made two relief appearances against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on August 23rd and 27th. The right-hander recorded wins in both of those appearances. In 7.0 innings, he allowed one earned run and one hit without issuing a walk. He struck out five batters along the way.

This is the fifth award for a Missions player this season. Pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4. Outfielder Tirso Ornelas was named Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18 and was named Player of the Month for June. Outfielder Daniel Johnson was named Player of the Week for the week of July 17-23.

Milacki began the season with High-A Fort Wayne and went 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA in 14 relief appearances. He joined the Missions on June 16th. He is 5-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 14 games (four starts) with San Antonio. In 41.0 innings pitched, he has allowed 20 earned runs on 40 hits while striking out 38 batters.

The Arizona native was originally selected by the Washington Nationals in the 38th round of the 2018 Draft out of Arizona Christian University. After spending some time in the Frontier League, the Minnesota Twins signed Milacki in June of 2021. The San Diego Padres signed Milacki to a minor league contract on November 15th, 2022.

The right-hander is the son of Bob Milacki who appeared in nearly 150 MLB games from 1988-1996. He spent time in the big leagues with Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City and Seattle.

Milacki and the Missions begin a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday, August 29th. The club returns home for their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 12th against the Springfield Cardinals.

