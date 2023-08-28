Chandler Redmond Named Texas League Player of the Week

August 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals 1B Chandler Redmond has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for August 21-27. This marks the fourth time this season that a Springfield Cardinal has won a weekly league award, with RHP Brandon Komar winning the Pitcher of the Week award for April 24-30, INF Noah Mendlinger winning Player of the Week for May 22-28, and 2B Nick Dunn winning Player of the week for July 3-9.

Redmond helped power the Cardinals to a series win against Corpus Christi last week, hitting .500 (8-for-16) with four home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs in the six games. He belted three home runs in the 4-2 win last Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs. He belted three home runs in the 4-2 win last Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Only 3 players in team history have had 3 home run games in the regular season and Redmond is the only player to do it twice. He then contributed to the Cardinals historic nine-run 9th inning comeback on Sunday, working a two-out RBI walk in the rally to help Springfield stun Corpus Christi in the 15-14 walk-off win and remain in the 2nd Half Title hunt in the North Division.

The 26-year-old leads all of Double-A wth 28 home runs this season. He is just five home runs away from breaking Springfield's all-time single-season record of 32 set by 1B Matt Adams in 2011 and just six home runs away from breaking the club's all-time career mark of 59 held by 1B Xavier Scruggs (2010, 2012-13). With 188 RBIs in his Springfield career, Redmond is also on the cusp of breaking the club's all-time RBI record of 193, also held by Scruggs.

He is currently hitting .253 with 28 homers and 84 RBIs through 115 games this season, ranking among Texas League leaders in homers (1st), RBIs (3rd), slugging (7th, .509), OPS (8th, .883), walks (t-4th, 70), extra base hits (2nd, 45), total bases (2nd, 201), and runs (t-6th, 75).

Redmond earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame last season when he hit just the second Home Run Cycle in professional baseball history on 8/10/22 in Amarillo, slugging one of each kind of home run in the incredible performance. He was drafted by St. Louis in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, NC.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.