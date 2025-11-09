CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Roughriders Punch Ticket to the Grey Cup with Clutch Game-Winning Drive: CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Trevor Harris leads Saskatchewan Roughriders on a last-minute drive, finishing in the end zone to secure a Grey Cup berth.

