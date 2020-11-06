RoughRiders President/GM Andy Milovich Departs

November 6, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders announced today that President/GM Andy Milovich has departed the organization after being named Chief Marketing Officer of Sophos Marketing located in Plano, TX. Milovich wraps a decorated 30-year career in MILB, the last 8 with Greenberg Sports Group as President/GM of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2012-2018) and RoughRiders (2018-2020).

"I can't say enough wonderful things about Andy both personally and professionally," said RoughRiders CEO Chuck Greenberg. "I'm grateful for his leadership and contributions in both Myrtle Beach and Frisco. I'm excited for him and his family and wish him nothing but the best in his new venture."

"I'd like to thank Chuck Greenberg for my time with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Frisco RoughRiders. I have worked in Minor League Baseball since 1994 and enjoyed every minute of it," said Milovich. "I always said it would take an amazing opportunity to pull me away from baseball and I found that with Sophos Marketing. I am excited to get in on the ground floor and make Sophos a world class company in the digital marketing space. The RoughRiders have a great staff in place and I look forward to seeing their continued success in 2021 and beyond."

The RoughRiders, under Greenberg's direction, will conduct a national search for a new President that will include internal and external candidates. In the interim, the RoughRiders executive leadership team continues to be led by Chief Operating Officer Scott Burchett and Chief Business Development Officer Erik Haag. Burchett is entering his 18th season with the RoughRiders overseeing a variety of areas including stadium operations and finance. He was named the 2017 Texas League Executive of the Year. Haag joined the team in 2019 and leads the ticketing and sponsorship efforts for the Riders. Haag has more than 25 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry. Erik's roots are in Minor League Baseball where he led the executive staff of six Minor League franchises located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Georgia. In addition to his Minor League Baseball career, he spent 5 years at Notre Dame Sports Properties managing the corporate partnership program for the University of Notre Dame's athletics department.

The Riders fun; affordable, family entertainment, along with creative promotions and great service, will return to Dr Pepper Ballpark in the spring of 2021. Ticket memberships and our popular Holiday Pack featuring tickets, apparel, and a pass to the Radiance! Frisco light show are on sale now. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 6, 2020

RoughRiders President/GM Andy Milovich Departs - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.