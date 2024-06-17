Roughriders Offer Many Affordable Options for 2024 Season

June 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

As excitement builds for the Saskatchewan Roughriders home-opener on Sunday, the Club is pleased to announce several options that will make attending games more affordable for fans young and old during the 2024 season.

"The game day experience at Mosaic Stadium is the best in the CFL, and we are committed to creating an exciting environment for all of our fans," said President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "However, we also realize the current economic climate is challenging for a lot of people, which is why we have worked hard to create affordable ticket and food and beverage options for those who come to cheer on their Green and White."

When it comes to attending the game, the family ticket package, which includes two adult and two youth tickets for $99, is back this season and continues to be a popular option for fans. In addition, youth tickets are now available at 50% off the price of an adult ticket in nearly every section of the stadium. Last year, the Club lowered the price of roughly 9,000 seats around the upper and lower bowls.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are also pleased to announce that $5 pre-game beer will be back for the 2024 football season. The $5 Happy Hour will begin at the home opener on June 23rd and apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic). This Happy Hour price will be available inside Mosaic for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cuts off 30 minutes before kickoff.

Happy Hour beer locations include the south end 'Pil Patio' as well as south concourse pop-up locations. Additional Happy Hour beer tubs will be located between Section 125-129 in the north concourse. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Broadcasting's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas, however, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have an option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park starting three hours prior to kickoff.

Fans are reminded to plan a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium if they plan to indulge in any alcoholic beverages while attending a Roughrider game. SGI Safe Ride Ambassadors will be present at Coors Light Party in the Park to remind people of all available options, which include calling a sober driver, taking Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, hailing a cab or using a ride-sharing service.

Alongside this Happy Hour beverage option, all concessions will continue to offer at least one $5 menu item, as well as a kids pack and an affordable family meal package to help keep food costs down throughout the season. Each stadium food vendor will have at least one $5 food items which includes french fries, perogies, chips and salsa, a steamed pork bun and more.

Sealed bottles of still water up to 1 litre in size as well as empty, reusable water bottles which can be filled at bottle filling stations in the south end zone are permitted inside the stadium. As well, fans can bring in individually packaged small snacks such as fruit, sandwiches, crackers, etc. provided they fit inside a stadium approved clear bag.

